Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 9.4%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.95 and last traded at $57.22. 3,789,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,609,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 71,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the period. 4.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.