Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.47 and last traded at $56.04. Approximately 645,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 764,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

