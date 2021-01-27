Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.30 and last traded at $44.80. Approximately 75,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 43,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.37 and its 200-day moving average is $166.38.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.