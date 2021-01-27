Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.13 and last traded at $79.67. Approximately 9,375,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,638,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

