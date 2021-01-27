Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $38.60. Approximately 10,416,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,531,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

