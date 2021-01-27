Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Trading 7.7% Higher

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares traded up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $43.87. 38,251,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 11,275,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,653,000 after purchasing an additional 334,342 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 21.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,808,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 104,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

