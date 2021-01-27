Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.47. 24,748,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 5,941,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Discovery by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 69.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 619,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 253,438 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 65,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

