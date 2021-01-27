DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the highest is $4.66 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DISH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

