Diversified LLC Acquires Shares of 16,382 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,183,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.