Diversified LLC Acquires Shares of 18,148 Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF accounts for 1.9% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSJ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 588.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 307.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the third quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock traded down $3.76 on Wednesday, reaching $160.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,221. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $169.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.96.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

