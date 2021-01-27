Diversified LLC Makes New Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for 1.5% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,724,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after buying an additional 140,901 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 115,169 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 80,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 149.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 51,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.