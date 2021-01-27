Diversified LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.2% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $331.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,221. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

