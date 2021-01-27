Diversified LLC Takes $3.26 Million Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 2.8% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Diversified LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PPA traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,232. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

