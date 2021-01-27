Diversified LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,780.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.73. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,172. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average of $133.32.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.