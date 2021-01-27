DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of DocuSign worth $22,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,990,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.95.

DocuSign stock opened at $235.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.57.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

