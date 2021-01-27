Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.20% of Dollar General worth $104,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.05. 50,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

