Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post sales of $6.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $25.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $25.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $26.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.01. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

