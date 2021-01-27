Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Trading Up 19.3%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s share price was up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 2,149,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 924,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The company has a market cap of $31.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.