DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $198.22 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $221.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.63.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

