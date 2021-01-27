Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Dover by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.18.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.25. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

