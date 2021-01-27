DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Trading Down 8.9%

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares traded down 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.82. 8,233,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 10,788,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. DPW had a negative return on equity of 533.94% and a negative net margin of 134.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DPW in the third quarter worth $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DPW in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DPW in the third quarter worth $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

DPW Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

