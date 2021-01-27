Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Development plc (DUPD.L) (LON:DUPD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.90

Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Development plc (DUPD.L) (LON:DUPD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and traded as high as $10.90. Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Development plc (DUPD.L) shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 48,846 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.90.

Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Development plc (DUPD.L) Company Profile (LON:DUPD)

Dragon – Ukrainian Properties & Development PLC (the 'Company') was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 23 February 2007. The Company's registered office is 2nd Floor, St Mary's Court, 20 Hill Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1EU and its principal place of business is Ukraine.

