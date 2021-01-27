DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0358 on Major Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $479,431.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,936.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.51 or 0.01236434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00530098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00045490 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002464 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

