Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $710.00

Shares of Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 706 ($9.22), with a volume of 425345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 678 ($8.86).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 649.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 591.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £975.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) news, insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 669 ($8.74), for a total value of £2,007,000 ($2,622,158.35). Also, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.52), for a total value of £55,094 ($71,980.66).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

