Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DUFRY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dufry in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DUFRY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 10,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.32 and a beta of 1.79. Dufry has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $9.04.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

