Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Duke Realty updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.62-1.68 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.58 to $1.68 EPS.

NYSE:DRE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

