Dynatrace (DT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 155.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.