Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Gabelli cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

