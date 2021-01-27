Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the bank on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,146. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $140.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $92,541.54. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

