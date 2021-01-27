Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Up to $9.43

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $11.23. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 36,237 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 236.36% and a negative net margin of 58.72%.
About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.
