Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Up to $9.43

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $11.23. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 36,237 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 236.36% and a negative net margin of 58.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 169.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 246.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 247.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

