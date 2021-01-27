easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 18,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,523. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

