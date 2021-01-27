easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 18,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,523. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

