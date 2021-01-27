easyJet’s (ESYJY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

