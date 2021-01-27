easyJet’s (ESYJY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

