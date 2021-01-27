Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Trading Down 0.2%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 539,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 374,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3,553.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

