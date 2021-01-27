Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 90,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 105,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 262,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,253 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 252,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

