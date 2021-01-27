Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.90

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and traded as high as $14.96. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 31,320 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 414,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 163,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

