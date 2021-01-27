EBCoin (EBC) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $944,819.62 and approximately $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00074735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.00895718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.00 or 0.04410594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017994 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBC is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

