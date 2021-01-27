Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Trading Down 11.1%

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG) shares traded down 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 52,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 134,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a market cap of C$73.88 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:EOG)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.