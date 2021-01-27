Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Increased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 3.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 20,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,567. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.