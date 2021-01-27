Eden (EDN) Price Tops $0.0015

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Eden has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $878,880.86 and approximately $63,218.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00902268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00049448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.02 or 0.04399451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.