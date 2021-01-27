Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) Insider Imogen Moss Purchases 14,710 Shares

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) insider Imogen Moss bought 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,002.80 ($13,068.72).

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) stock opened at GBX 65.96 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Ediston Property Investment Company has a one year low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 88.80 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £139.39 million and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L)’s payout ratio is 1.09%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

