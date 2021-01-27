Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.09 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.43-0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.84. 3,289,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $783,842.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,488 shares of company stock worth $27,174,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.