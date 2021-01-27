Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.43-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.82.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,415. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,488 shares of company stock worth $27,174,345. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

