Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.84. 3,285,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $783,842.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

