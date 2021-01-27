Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90-5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS.

EW stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.84. 3,285,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,415. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.82.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,677.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,345. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

