Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.82.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,415. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,488 shares of company stock worth $27,174,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

