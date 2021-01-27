eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Down 9.8%

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 924,596 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 443,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

EGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered eGain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $330.63 million, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of eGain by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

