Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 196.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $17.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $632.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,222. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $645.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.87. The company has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.44.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
