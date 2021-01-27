Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 196.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $17.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $632.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,222. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $645.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.87. The company has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.44.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.