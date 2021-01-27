Eidelman Virant Capital Buys 5,000 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $2,385,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU stock traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,208. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.34 and a 200 day moving average of $186.44. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on KSU. Barclays lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

