Eidelman Virant Capital Buys New Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.05% of EchoStar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EchoStar by 35.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 99.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 78.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 47,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

