Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,164 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,305,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,732,000 after buying an additional 530,313 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $12,744,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 268.5% during the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 535,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 390,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,653,905. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,335. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.84 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

